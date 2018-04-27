Try Living with Lucie
I Tried 5 Non-Traditional Massages — Here's What I Learned

Lucie put five non-traditional massages to the test. Here's what she learned.

See more about this Episode
Getting massaged is a rare treat for me — the few times I've splurged have been while taking a relaxing vacation, or when my muscles are sore and I’m looking for a quick fix. A few months ago, however, I came across an article by Refinery29 health writer Cory Stieg that really stuck with me. It was about why paying for a massage every once and a while might actually be justifiable because of the potential physical and mental health benefits that come with massages.
Through her reporting, Cory learned that having regular massage sessions can help with physiological function, mental acuity, migraines, and even symptoms of depression. Thus, I was inspired to try five days of different massages, selecting treatments that focused on healing different parts of the body, mind, and soul. A couple of caveats before we dive in:
#1: Even if massages can have potential health benefits, they should not replace traditional medicine. If you're concerned about a health issue, hit up your doctor first.
#2: I wouldn't normally get these massages back-to-back for five days in a row. It's best for our bodies to relax between treatments, so the format of this video is more for you all to watch and learn.
#3: I live in NYC where the treatment possibilities are endless. I could only select five for the video, so I encourage you to share your favorite types of massages in the comments section if I didn't try it.
One more thing: I made sure that I chose a set of diverse practitioners who used a variety of modalities and specialized in massage treatments that people don't normally try (like deep-tissue or Swedish massages). Check out the video and learn more about the potential health benefits of massage.
Lucie Fink Tries 5 Days Of Massages
written by Empress Varnado; written by Lucie Fink
BodyHealthy Lifestyle TipsNew YorkVideoWellness
Released on April 27, 2018
Food
Life & Money Hacks
Fashion & Beauty
Wellness & Spirit
I Tried "Natural Remedies" For 5 Days — Here's What I Learned
I Spent 5 Days In A Costa Rican Wellness Retreat
I Got An Intense Horoscope Reading—& THIS Is What I Learned
What Happened When I Faced My Fears For 5 Days
5 Ways To Rejuvenate Your Life In 2017
How I Found Self-Love In 5 Days
5 Days Of New Experiences
About All The Hype Around Taking A Class…
If 2016 Was A Tough Year, Celebrate Its End By Giving Back
Here's How To Live A More Creative Life
What I Learned After I Did 5 Straight Days Of Yoga
5 Days Of Street Performing
How 5 Days Of Self-Care Affected My Life
Now Playing
I Tried 5 Non-Traditional Massages — Here's What I Learned
How This Popular Sleeping Trick Affected My Life
Here's How To Actually Slow Things Down When Life Gets Hectic
Why You Should Switch Up Your Daily Routine This Summer
I Tried Kombucha, Sauerkraut, & More "Healthy" Foods For My Gut
Why Living With Intention Is The Key To A Fulfilling 2019
5 Easy Ways To Actually Slow Down & Practice Mindfulness

Related Content

R29 Original Series