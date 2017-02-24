What Happened When I Faced My Fears For 5 Days

See more about this Episode
The Refinery29 YouTube series "Try Living with Lucie" has, for me, been an epic adventure filled with luxurious spa treatments, delicious food, intriguing activities, and unforgettable world travel. I'd been wanting to try five days of facing my fears for months, but the thought made me so physically uncomfortable that I kept pushing it off. (As the producer of this series, I have the ability to choose the episode topics. So why would I intentionally put myself in a distressing situation?) A few weeks ago, I stumbled upon Michelle Poler on YouTube. She bravely quit her job to face 100 fears in 100 days, documenting each new experience along the way. Michelle inspired me.
She screamed and squirmed as she held a snake, posed nude for an art class, attempted stand-up comedy, and jumped from an airplane. With Michelle's help this week, I finally did it. I faced five of my biggest fears and made it out alive. Check out the video to watch me eat crickets, read negative Internet comments about myself aloud, hold a tarantula, and more.
