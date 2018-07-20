Try Living with Lucie
Here's How To Actually Slow Things Down When Life Gets Hectic

Ready to hit the reset button? Watch Lucie Fink as she goes back to the basics.

See more about this Episode
Sometimes, when our lives get so busy we can barely squeeze in TV-binging time, we need a reminder to slow things down a bit. Refinery29's own Lucie Fink found herself in that exact position after a hectic summer filled with work, friends, and travel — which is why for this episode of Try Living With Lucie, she decided to try living simply for five days.
Inspired by the simple refreshment of Spindrift sparkling water made with real fruit, Lucie hit refresh on her own life to truly embrace the things that surround her. From leaning into her Italian roots to hosting a tech-free brainstorm at work, Lucie spent five days pushing aside the complexities of life and starting anew. Watch above, and get inspired to try out the challenge for yourself.
How To Refresh Your Lifestyle, According To Lucie Fink
written by R29 Brand Experiences
Dedicated FeatureHomeLivingVideo
Released on July 20, 2018
Food
Life & Money Hacks
Fashion & Beauty
Wellness & Spirit
I Tried "Natural Remedies" For 5 Days — Here's What I Learned
I Spent 5 Days In A Costa Rican Wellness Retreat
I Got An Intense Horoscope Reading—& THIS Is What I Learned
What Happened When I Faced My Fears For 5 Days
5 Ways To Rejuvenate Your Life In 2017
How I Found Self-Love In 5 Days
5 Days Of New Experiences
About All The Hype Around Taking A Class…
If 2016 Was A Tough Year, Celebrate Its End By Giving Back
Here's How To Live A More Creative Life
What I Learned After I Did 5 Straight Days Of Yoga
5 Days Of Street Performing
How 5 Days Of Self-Care Affected My Life
I Tried 5 Non-Traditional Massages — Here's What I Learned
How This Popular Sleeping Trick Affected My Life
Now Playing
Here's How To Actually Slow Things Down When Life Gets Hectic
Why You Should Switch Up Your Daily Routine This Summer
I Tried Kombucha, Sauerkraut, & More "Healthy" Foods For My Gut
Why Living With Intention Is The Key To A Fulfilling 2019
5 Easy Ways To Actually Slow Down & Practice Mindfulness

Related Content

R29 Original Series