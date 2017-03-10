Try Living with Lucie
I Spent 5 Days In A Costa Rican Wellness Retreat

Refinery29's Lucie Fink goes on a Costa Rican retreat for five days.

See more about this Episode
If I'm being honest, New York City in the wintertime can put me in a bit of a creative funk. The cold weather and gray skies can lead to a serious lack of color, energy, and inspiration for me, which is why I sometimes need to shake things up. So I decided to go on a five-day Costa Rican adventure.
Sure, I could have easily stayed in NYC and crafted more budget-friendly adventure options, but I figured that if I'm going to show my viewers how to get out of a funk in the most dramatic way possible, I should go big or go home. So I went big and far away from home. I hopped on a flight to Costa Rica to join an all-women Ketanga Fitness Retreat for five days.
From zip-lining through the Costa Rican rain forests to water-repelling down steep and slippery waterfalls, I busted out of my comfort zone, explored a new country, and got in some much-needed relaxation along the way. And since it was a fitness retreat, there were workouts every morning and evening, so there was no shortage of sweat. At the end, I rounded out the week with a Costa Rican cooking class.
Check out my adventure in the video above for some stunning views and exhilarating activities. And tell me: What do you do to get out of a funk?
Lucie Fink Fitness Retreat Costa Rica Travel Adventure
written by Lucie Fink
YouTube VideosHealth TrendsMindTravelVideo
Released on March 10, 2017
