Try Living with Lucie
Why You Should Switch Up Your Daily Routine This Summer

Lucie hits refresh on Summer 2018, with a little help from her friends.

See more about this Episode
It's not uncommon to wonder what it would be like to live in someone else's shoes for a day — particularly when we're scrolling through Instagram. Every part of a person's daily routine, even something as small as how they get ready in the morning, is an opportunity for a new perspective on life. But what would happen if we actually went for it?
That’s what Refinery29’s own Lucie Fink did for this episode of Try Living With Lucie. In order to see summer through someone else's eyes, Lucie swapped her everyday routine with five of her closest friends and family members. Over the course of five days, Lucie tried everything from spending a morning at the skate park to enjoying a home-cooked meal with a refreshing can of Spindrift sparkling water. Watch above, and get ready to refresh your own summer routine. Skateboarding, anyone?
Watch Lucie Fink Swap Summer Routines For 5 Days
written by R29 Brand Experiences
Dedicated FeatureThe LatestLivingVideo
Released on August 3, 2018
Food
Life & Money Hacks
Fashion & Beauty
Wellness & Spirit
I Tried "Natural Remedies" For 5 Days — Here's What I Learned
I Spent 5 Days In A Costa Rican Wellness Retreat
I Got An Intense Horoscope Reading—& THIS Is What I Learned
What Happened When I Faced My Fears For 5 Days
5 Ways To Rejuvenate Your Life In 2017
How I Found Self-Love In 5 Days
5 Days Of New Experiences
About All The Hype Around Taking A Class…
If 2016 Was A Tough Year, Celebrate Its End By Giving Back
Here's How To Live A More Creative Life
What I Learned After I Did 5 Straight Days Of Yoga
5 Days Of Street Performing
How 5 Days Of Self-Care Affected My Life
I Tried 5 Non-Traditional Massages — Here's What I Learned
How This Popular Sleeping Trick Affected My Life
Here's How To Actually Slow Things Down When Life Gets Hectic
Now Playing
Why You Should Switch Up Your Daily Routine This Summer
I Tried Kombucha, Sauerkraut, & More "Healthy" Foods For My Gut
Why Living With Intention Is The Key To A Fulfilling 2019
5 Easy Ways To Actually Slow Down & Practice Mindfulness

Related Content

R29 Original Series