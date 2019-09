For this episode of Try Living With Lucie, Lucie took on the ultimate feat: detaching from her hectic routine to slow down and learn the art of mindfulness. Over the course of five days, she tried everything from starting the morning with breathing exercises and a cup of Japanese Green Tea (known for its mindfulness benefits) to decluttering her apartment and even stashing away all technology (yes, actually!). Watch above, and see which pointers you can add to your own mindfulness practice. Anyone game for a "no phone" challenge?