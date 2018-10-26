Try Living with Lucie

Refinery29's Lifestyle Host, Lucie Fink, dives headfirst into social experiments, 5 days at a time. Manhattan's very own Millennial survivor-woman is willing to try it all and see what she learns along the way -- testing her mental and physical strengths. New to the city, she is asked to shut off her cell phone for the following work week and then spend a limited $50 the next. Do you know how much the subway costs now-a-days? It's time to watch and learn with Lucie.