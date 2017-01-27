Try Living with Lucie
How I Found Self-Love In 5 Days

Refinery29's Lucie Fink finds self-love through meditation, journaling, and eating pizza.

Self-love is such an underrated concept. It seems easy for us to love our family, our friends, our pets. We spread gratitude and affection to so many others throughout the course of our lives, but we often forget to share that attention and warmth with ourselves. Of course, self-love is not always an easy thing to understand or achieve. It's not like a new lipstick, or even a new relationship, will magically make you love and appreciate yourself. In my experience, genuine self-love grows and accumulates over time when I actively take care of and appreciate myself, and do things that support my growth, both physically and spiritually. This week, I spent five days loving myself. From meditation and journaling to eating pizza, I made an effort to truly show myself that I care. To start, I made a list of things I love to do, and then I simply took the time to do those things. By enjoying the things I love, I was, in turn, loving myself. Watch the video above to learn about my experience, and tell me: What would be on your self-love activity list?
written by Lucie Fink
Released on January 27, 2017
