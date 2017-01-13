Try Living with Lucie
5 Ways To Rejuvenate Your Life In 2017

Refinery29's Lucie Fink is starting her year off with five days of rejuvenation.

After a holiday season filled with partying, drinking, and very little sleep, I felt it was time for me to reset, recharge, and rejuvenate. So this week was all about doing me — for five days in a row. I started with a Bio-Energy Lift Facial from Naturopathica, a treatment that is supposed to exfoliate and stimulate collagen growth. Once my face felt refreshed, I moved on to rejuvenating the rest of my body. I had always been curious about listening to binaural beats, often used as a meditation technique, since it involves listening to a different sound in each ear at specific frequencies, so I gave that a try. (Whether or not it works, it's actually relatively popular, and there are over 1 million binaural beats YouTube videos that supposedly relax and calm your mind.) After that, I had a session with a hypnotherapist, tried a ton of incredible beauty products, and went on a hike on the outskirts of New York City. At the end of the day, rejuvenation is completely personal, and what works well for somebody might stress out someone else. After devoting five days to my own rejuvenation, I whole-heartedly recommend digging deep into your personal happy place to find out what you need to do to release your stress this year. Bring it on, 2017.
written by Lucie Fink
Released on January 13, 2017
