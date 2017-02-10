Try Living with Lucie
I Got An Intense Horoscope Reading—& THIS Is What I Learned

Refinery29's Lucie Fink challenges herself to five days of learning about astrology, horoscopes, and how they potentially influence our lives.

Lucie here. Leo. Astrology may not be everyone's thing, but I think what's your sign? is a question that's always fun to ask. It's most often put out there to determine compatibility (romantic or otherwise), or simply to discuss what the future has in store for us. To me, astrology is incredibly interesting. Sure, it shouldn't be taken as an absolute science (because it certainly isn't), but that doesn't mean it has no value. For many people, astrological signs provide spiritual guidance, and daily horoscopes can even serve as a life coach of sorts. So that's why I decided to spend five days seeking guidance from the brains behind Refinery29's horoscopes: Tali and Ophira Edut, a.k.a. The AstroTwins. Together, we examined my birth chart, including my sun sign, moon sign, compatibility, and more. Then, after consulting what the stars had in store for me, they sent me off to complete various challenges that would teach me more about myself. Whether you're a daily horoscope devotee or an astrology skeptic, this episode might just open your mind to ideas you hadn't yet considered.
written by Lucie Fink
Released on February 10, 2017
Now Playing
I Got An Intense Horoscope Reading—& THIS Is What I Learned
