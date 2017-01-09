I hadn't ended college on the academic high I had hoped. I used to be a stellar student, but was graduating as one who was just "fine." No fancy Latin words in front of my diploma, no honors to boast of at my first job interview. As I sat in the seats of the ceremony, I stared at my shoes and promised myself that, in my post-grad life, I'd make myself proud. I'd say "yes" to everything. I'd work hard to the expense of everything else in my life so that one day, when I was on Jimmy Fallon as a successful writer (you know, all those writers that Jimmy Fallon interviews), I could put my hand on his and say, "You know, Jimmy, my one piece of advice for young women in the industry is to push yourself as far as you can and, eventually, it will pay off." My freelance gig entailed writing a few short pop culture news posts a day. Other than that, I had nothing else to do. I'd wake up in the mornings and apply for internships and jobs, but to give my days a sense of purpose, I turned to my horoscopes. If I had nothing on my plate for the day, at least my horoscope could give me some direction — and prepare me for the changes that were ahead. On August 26, my horoscope told to brace for surprises and breakthroughs. I was invited to interview as a sales associate at a yarn store in the city, and the next day I was asked to come interview for an internship at a website. "Starting today, expect to meet and mingle with people who could help you," my horoscope read. I was ready. I got both jobs, and by September, I was working full days every single day of the week except Thursday ("Can you believe it, Jimmy? I was nuts!"). From the start, it was way too much, but after reading my horoscope for the month of September, I knew I was doing the right thing. "The only issues I strongly urge you to be mindful about during this Mercury retrograde are ones concerning your career," it read. "Expect some back and forth and renegotiations. " Essentially, I had to go with the flow. So I did. And when, on October 14, my horoscope read, "It's an exciting time, Capricorn: New experiences and opportunities are coming your way," I knew I'd need to buckle up. I got an email from one of my editors offering me a morning shift that entailed waking up at 6 a.m. and writing until 10 a.m. There was no way it could work. It would mean waking up at six, doing the shift, going immediately to work, coming back at eight, and then doing any evening news posts that had been assigned to me during the day. "You've been a hard worker your whole life, Cap," my horoscope assured me. "It's paying off big time." So I said yes. I did not see my friends; I did not go out on weekends. Any time not spent in an office or the store was spent at home writing. I was miserable.