I hadn't ended university on the academic high I had hoped. I used to be a stellar student, but was graduating as one who was just "fine." No fancy Latin words in front of my diploma, no honours to boast of at my first job interview. As I sat in the seats of the ceremony, I stared at my shoes and promised myself that, in my post-grad life, I'd make myself proud. I'd say "yes" to everything. I'd work hard at the expense of everything else in my life so that one day, when I was on Jimmy Fallon as a successful writer (you know, all those writers that Jimmy Fallon interviews), I could put my hand on his and say, "You know, Jimmy, my one piece of advice for young women in the industry is to push yourself as far as you can and, eventually, it will pay off."