5 Days Of New Experiences

We all have our weekly drills: work, sleep, brunch, Netflix, more brunch. However, sometimes these routines can start to get a little too, well, routine. Throwing a new activity or adventure into the mix is the perfect way to get out of your regular rut, and it's great for keeping you feeling creative and inspired. Our resident R29er Lucie Fink spent five days on a Carnival cruise where she got to try an exciting new activity every single day. Even better: She did it all with her best friend, Lauren. Let Lucie and Lauren's adventure inspire you to get out there and explore your surroundings — and beyond!
written by Laura Delarato
Released on July 8, 2016
Now Playing
