Last year, I had a cholecystectomy – gallbladder removal surgery – and if that experience opened my eyes to anything, it was just how important a healthy, well-functioning digestive system is to your overall health. So this week, I decided to take a deep dive into my gut, and explore what it takes to create a healthy environment for it.
Turns out, the gut microbiome is that complex community of microorganisms that live inside of our digestive tracts. There are various strains of good bacteria in there that we need to make sure to feed and replenish, and there's also our gastrointestinal barrier (the GI barrier) which simultaneously lets the good guys through while blocking the harmful organisms (or pathogens) from being absorbed.
In this episode I learn about some of the most important aspects of gut health including diet, fermented foods, lifestyle habits, and probiotics vs. prebiotics. I took a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast) from 5 Days of Learning New Skills, and I finally used its starter liquid to brew a fresh batch of kombucha. I incorporated anti-inflammatory foods into my diet, exercise, and plenty of rest, discovering the habits and foods that felt better for me and my gut. Watch above to learn through my experiments.
