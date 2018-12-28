Try Living with Lucie
I Tried Kombucha, Sauerkraut, & More "Healthy" Foods For My Gut

Lucie Fink explores 5 ways to keep her gut healthy — here's what she found works for her

See more about this Episode
Last year, I had a cholecystectomy – gallbladder removal surgery – and if that experience opened my eyes to anything, it was just how important a healthy, well-functioning digestive system is to your overall health. So this week, I decided to take a deep dive into my gut, and explore what it takes to create a healthy environment for it.
Turns out, the gut microbiome is that complex community of microorganisms that live inside of our digestive tracts. There are various strains of good bacteria in there that we need to make sure to feed and replenish, and there's also our gastrointestinal barrier (the GI barrier) which simultaneously lets the good guys through while blocking the harmful organisms (or pathogens) from being absorbed.
In this episode I learn about some of the most important aspects of gut health including diet, fermented foods, lifestyle habits, and probiotics vs. prebiotics. I took a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast) from 5 Days of Learning New Skills, and I finally used its starter liquid to brew a fresh batch of kombucha. I incorporated anti-inflammatory foods into my diet, exercise, and plenty of rest, discovering the habits and foods that felt better for me and my gut. Watch above to learn through my experiments.
Gut-Friendly Food Recipes & Other Health Ideas
written by Lucie Fink
WellnessHealth TrendsThe LatestVideo
Released on December 28, 2018
Food
Life & Money Hacks
Fashion & Beauty
Wellness & Spirit
I Tried "Natural Remedies" For 5 Days — Here's What I Learned
I Spent 5 Days In A Costa Rican Wellness Retreat
I Got An Intense Horoscope Reading—& THIS Is What I Learned
What Happened When I Faced My Fears For 5 Days
5 Ways To Rejuvenate Your Life In 2017
How I Found Self-Love In 5 Days
5 Days Of New Experiences
About All The Hype Around Taking A Class…
If 2016 Was A Tough Year, Celebrate Its End By Giving Back
Here's How To Live A More Creative Life
What I Learned After I Did 5 Straight Days Of Yoga
5 Days Of Street Performing
How 5 Days Of Self-Care Affected My Life
I Tried 5 Non-Traditional Massages — Here's What I Learned
How This Popular Sleeping Trick Affected My Life
Here's How To Actually Slow Things Down When Life Gets Hectic
Why You Should Switch Up Your Daily Routine This Summer
Now Playing
I Tried Kombucha, Sauerkraut, & More "Healthy" Foods For My Gut
Why Living With Intention Is The Key To A Fulfilling 2019
5 Easy Ways To Actually Slow Down & Practice Mindfulness

Related Content

R29 Original Series