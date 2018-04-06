How I Created A Bullet Journal That Organizes My Life

When I first challenged myself to try 5 Days of Bullet Journaling, I had no idea how obsessed I would become. However, soon after creating my bullet journal and setting up a few monthly logs and trackers, I gave up. Building my own monthly and weekly spreads became too intense; I found myself getting stressed out not only about work itself, but also about creating the pages in my journal that were supposed to be helping me get my work done in the first place.
When 2018 rolled around (and new planners and spreads started popping up all over the Internet), I decided to give it another try. I bought a brand new custom journal from Case Station — the fresh, new pages were motivation enough — and I turned to Instagram for bullet journaling inspiration.
On this episode of Lucie Vlogs, I take you on a tour of my 2018 bullet journal and let you plan for the month of April with me. Check it out for some planner inspiration of your own, and if you're looking for the pens, pencils, markers and other supplies I'm using, I've shared links below.