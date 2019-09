How I Created A Bullet Journal That Organizes My Life

When I first challenged myself to try 5 Days of Bullet Journaling , I had no idea how obsessed I would become. However, soon after creating my bullet journal and setting up a few monthly logs and trackers, I gave up. Building my own monthly and weekly spreads became too intense; I found myself getting stressed out not only about work itself, but also about creating the pages in my journal that were supposed to be helping me get my work done in the first place.