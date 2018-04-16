For some reason, the spaces in my life seems to get immensely cluttered during the winter months. Perhaps it's because my closet is filled with bulkier clothing, or maybe it's just that having a lot of stuff around me helps to keep out the chill. Whatever the reason, when spring arrives it is always an absolute mess in my apartment. This week, I took on a "5 Days of Spring Cleaning" challenge. Each day of the work-week was dedicated to a different physical space in my life (from my kitchen to my bathroom to my desk at work).