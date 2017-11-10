Selena Gomez Just Subtly Reached Out To The Weeknd & We Have Questions

Selena Gomez just did something that has left us with so many questions about her romantic relationships, past and present. At the end of October, news broke that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd had split after 10 months of dating. Right before the breakup was confirmed by People, the internet noticed that The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, had unfollowed a few of Gomez's family members on social media. Fans took the action as evidence that things were over for the couple, and they seemingly turned out to be right. Now, less than two weeks later, yet another Instagram move from one half of the former couple has us raising our eyebrows once again.
Yesterday, The Weeknd posted a photo of himself posing with hip-hop artist French Montana, in honor of his friend's birthday. Accompanying the picture, The Weeknd wrote, "happy birthday my brother @frenchmontana . tonight gets hazyyyy." Since it was posted, Selena Gomez has liked the photo.
This small online interaction may not seem like much, but since The Weeknd unfollowed Gomez's family members, we've been wondering where the two stand with one another. When it was confirmed that the musical artists had gone their separate ways, a source told People, "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York... It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch." The quote made it seem like the breakup had been mutual, that there was no hard feelings, and that they left things somewhat open-ended. Still, The Weeknd's actions on social media and the fact that Gomez has since been spotted getting cozy with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber made us question how civil things actually were at the end.
Selena Gomez liking The Weeknd's recent Instagram image could confirm that they're still friendly and maintain some contact. However, now we're curious how Justin Bieber, whom Gomez is rumored to be getting back together with, cares if the "Wolves" singer is liking her other ex's photos. Who knew that one tiny Instagram action could leave us with so many huge questions?
