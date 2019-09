Selena Gomez Just Subtly Reached Out To The Weeknd & We Have Questions

This small online interaction may not seem like much, but since The Weeknd unfollowed Gomez's family members, we've been wondering where the two stand with one another. When it was confirmed that the musical artists had gone their separate ways, a source told People, "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York... It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch." The quote made it seem like the breakup had been mutual, that there was no hard feelings, and that they left things somewhat open-ended. Still, The Weeknd's actions on social media and the fact that Gomez has since been spotted getting cosy with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber made us question how civil things actually were at the end.