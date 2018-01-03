Khloé Kardashian Just Revealed Her Due Date

Just a few weeks after Khloé Kardashian announced her pregnancy, the Revenge Body star has revealed another big piece of baby info. According to Kardashian's latest Instagram post, the Good American cofounder is officially six months pregnant, giving fans a clue to her due date.
On December 25, Kardashian took to Twitter to respond to a fan who inquired about how far along in her pregnancy she was. The reality star responded, stating that she would be six months along "next week." Now, "next week" is here — and, in traditional Kardashian fashion, the occasion is marked with not one, but two Instagram pics.
Advertisement
The first photo shows the mogul with one hand on her stomach.
"Officially 6 months," she wrote in the caption.
The second pic features her kissing boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and is appropriately captioned "Mom and Dad."
For fans keeping up with this Kardashian's pregnancy, the six-month mark means that Khloé is likely due in early April.
In an Instagram post announcing her baby news, Kardashian revealed that she chose to hold off on discussing her pregnancy publicly.
"I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us," Kardashian wrote in the announcement on Instagram. "Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"
With Khloé's announcement made, many fans are wondering whether her sister Kylie Jenner will announce her own rumored pregnancy. Some theorized that Jenner would reveal she was pregnant with the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, yet, December 25 came and went, and the lip kit queen was completely absent from the image.
With Kardashian being so forthcoming with her own pregnancy milestones, it's hard not to wonder why the allegedly pregnant Jenner isn't right behind her. Still, it's important to remember that everyone has the right to share what they are comfortable with at their own time. For now, at least we know when to expect Khloé's first baby to arrive.
Advertisement