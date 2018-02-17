It's a fact of life that for nine months, pregnancy changes everything about your body. While the bun is baking in the oven, pregnant people deal with weight fluctuations, food cravings, morning sickness, and hormones working even harder than they did during puberty. Those hormones cause some serious shifts in everything from acne to libido — with many finding that pregnancy amps up their desire to do the deed.
Khloé Kardashian, who is currently a pregnant person, spoke to this very question on her app, according to E! News. "I have always heard that women are extra horny when they're pregnant, but for me it's been interesting," she wrote. Interesting, huh? Well, by all means, tell us more!
"In the beginning, sex was the same" she explains. "As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting...Also, you can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL." This makes perfect sense, as Khloé is essentially carrying the weight of a bowling ball from her abdomen. It's hard enough for expectant people to deal with standing up on the train, let alone manipulating themselves around during sexytime.
Khloé also says that she doesn't feel her best in the sack these days, saying that "personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure." She also admits that "I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too." Luckily, her main squeeze Tristan Thompson is being extra-understanding when it comes to their intimate time, prompting her to call him "amazing."
Still, there are lots of great sex positions for pregnant people and their partners. Pregnancy doesn't need to put a damper on your sex life. Just follow Khloé's advice: "you just have to improvise and do the best you can." We think she's talking about coming up with some very creative uses for your pillows.
