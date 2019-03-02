Introducing your S.O. to the family is always a stressful process, but the stakes are even higher when you’re a Kardashian. As if having your life broadcast on reality TV wasn’t enough, the Kardashian siblings (and mother!) are frequently in each other’s business. As a result, Khloé has been extra discreet about her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson and their child, True Thompson.
But while some details might be under wraps, it clearly hasn’t been all roses for these two. When Khloé was nine months pregnant, Thompson found himself in the center of a cheating scandal after photos surfaced of him kissing another woman — but the couple may be trying to work out their issues for the baby’s sake. Khloé has said as much, though she is still keeping quiet about their official relationship status. Here, we make sense of the cryptic social media posts and major drama between this Kardashian kouple.