But while some details might be under wraps, it clearly hasn’t been all roses for these two. When Khloé was nine months pregnant, Thompson found himself in the center of a cheating scandal after photos surfaced of him kissing another woman — but the couple may be trying to work out their issues for the baby’s sake. Khloé has said as much, though she is still keeping quiet about their official relationship status. Here, we make sense of the cryptic social media posts and major drama between this Kardashian kouple.