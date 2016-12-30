Kylie Jenner let us all know that 2016 was the year of "realizing things," so what exactly did her sister, Khloe Kardashian, realize? The 32-year-old pop culture icon and soon-to-be host of her new show Revenge Body reflected on the past twelve months over on her blog, Us Weekly reports, and handed us some wisdom.
"The new year is a good time to reflect on the baby steps I've taken, and how I've evolved," she wrote. "Not everything is a f--king race — it's the marathon of life! I think it's so important to acknowledge the evolution."
That's not something she realized all in one night. Life is nothing but trial and error, and now the Kardashian feels mature enough to understand that. "It took me a long time to get here," she continued. "I feel like I've grown so much this year, with what I can handle and how I react to situations."
Plus, she has a good year ahead. The success of her Good American jeans shows no sign of slowing down, and Revenge Body will give us even more Khloe when it premieres later in January. "I like to make goals in life, but I make sure that the goals aren't too crazy because if you ever fall off the horse, you will beat yourself up," she wrote. "It's good to set small goals, and I never set a crazy time limit for myself."
What else is in store for Khloe Kardashian? We'll find out one step at a time.
