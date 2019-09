Khloé Kardashian's Denim Line Is Here, & It's Already Taking Over Instagram

Good American is all about that ever-so-elusive "perfect" fit. "Emma [Grede, Kardashinan's Good American cofounder] and I both agreed there was something missing from the denim community," Kardashian wrote on the brand's website . "Whenever we bought new jeans, it was hard for us to find a pair that fit our body types, and even when we did they'd always need alterations. We knew if we both had this problem, there must be tons of girls who did, too." That meant not having to relegate a certain set of shoppers to the plus-size section, she told E! News , and simply having Good American cater to as many women as possible from the get-go.