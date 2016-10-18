Khloé Kardashian's Denim Line Is Here, & It's Already Taking Over Instagram

Back in May, Khloé Kardashian called upon her millions of followers to help cast the campaign for a yet-to-launch denim brand she called "The GA Project." The idea was to gather a diverse group of women and celebrate all shapes and sizes in the Kardashian-branded jeans. A few months later, the label was officially introduced as Good American, and an October 18 launch date was announced.
Today, the brand made its e-commerce debut. There are three silhouettes availably in a variety of shades and finishes: Good Legs (a skinny fit), Good Cuts (a cropped boyfriend), and Good Waist (an ultra high rise). The premium, made-in-L.A. styles range from $149 to $215, and are available in sizes 0 to 24. When you click on a product on the brand's site, you can see how the jeans look on models of different sizes.
Good American is all about that ever-so-elusive "perfect" fit. "Emma [Grede, Kardashinan's Good American cofounder] and I both agreed there was something missing from the denim community," Kardashian wrote on the brand's website. "Whenever we bought new jeans, it was hard for us to find a pair that fit our body types, and even when we did they'd always need alterations. We knew if we both had this problem, there must be tons of girls who did, too." That meant not having to relegate a certain set of shoppers to the plus-size section, she told E! News, and simply having Good American cater to as many women as possible from the get-go.
To emphasize an inclusive approach to denim, Kardashian stuck with the original mission she put forth on Instagram months back and cast a wide range of women to star in Good American's inaugural campaign (dubbed the #goodsquad). The campaign stars a mix of artists, bloggers, and non-models pulled from an open casting earlier this summer. Some familiar faces alongside them include Jordyn Woods, Gabi Gregg, Nadia Aboulhosn, Minahil Ayazm, and Malika and Khadijah Haqq. Kylie Jenner got her hands on a few pairs, too.
Now that the line is shoppable, we're bound to see even more people join Khloé's denim-clad squad.
