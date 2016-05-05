Khloé Kardashian Wants Your Help Launching Her Cryptic New Fashion Project

Seems like there's yet another Kardashian fashion project in the works. Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to tease a mysterious new venture, announcing the project with a glam selfie (pretty standard on her and her sisters' feeds) that was actually an open casting call to her followers. "I'm looking for beautiful, powerful women to star with me in a campaign for my new denim brand," the caption read. "Details at theGAproject.com."
Specifics on this project are sparse on the site: "The body revolution is here. There is a new definition of sexy. The shape we lust for has curves, not the straight body of the fashion establishment. Some call it a new silhouette, we just think of it as embracing the body you were given." Also promised from the mysterious new venture: unedited content and a celebration of all shapes.
"I'm putting [together] a great, great brand with some of my business partners, focusing on denim," Kardashian explained on On Air with Ryan Seacrest this afternoon. She announced the GA Project's casting call to listeners, and talked a bit more about what drove her to launch the project and how she hopes to capture a diverse range of shapes and sizes in her campaign. Kardashian also shared how she'd always had to tailor jeans and always has had trouble finding pairs that fit her frame. (You can check out her style choices, in terms of denim and beyond, here.) As far as what she wants to see from the first campaign? "I want a vast variety of females to rock these jeans," she said.
That's where the public comes in: The GA Project is inviting women to submit photos of themselves as they find their inaugural spokespeople. "We're looking for women to star in our campaign along with Khloé, to become ambassadors of the brand and test the product, helping us create the best possible jeans for our squad," the form explains. The only requirements are that you're 18 or older, live in the U.S., and can be in (or pay your own expenses to get to) Los Angeles on Monday, May 9 to shoot the campaign. If you meet those guidelines, you can fill out the application by Friday, May 7 for your shot at modeling jeans alongside Khloé.
We've reached out to the GA Project for more information. Until we hear back, consider getting that selfie lighting just right.
