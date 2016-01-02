Is your phone ready for this jelly?
While you may never score a private audience with the "Mona Lisa," or be able to bring Jay Z in for a clinch over cigars and Champagne, you can now achieve a small semblance of what goes into one of Beyoncé's incredible selfies. And it's all thanks to her stylist, Ty Hunter.
Hunter has created a phone case framed in LED lights that will allow us civilians to fake that Bey glow in our own seflies. The Ty-Lite case offers three settings (warm, cool, and brilliant) and works with the front-facing camera on your phone.
"I'm such a selfie king and just wanted that extra light," Hunter told Glamour in an interview. "Light is so important to look your best."
Though his top client doesn't yet have a Ty-Lite, one is on the way. Expect Bey to be upgrading her Insta game soon. Surely you can follow suit?
