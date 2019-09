Henceforth, we would like all significant others of athletes to copy and paste this response, as Kardashian is but the latest in a long line of famous girlfriends blamed for teams' downfalls. There was the Jessica [Simpson Jinx that befell Tony Romo and the Dallas Cowboys. Then the same accusations were hurled at Kristin Cavallari for Jay Cutler's failings, Olivia Munn for Aaron Rodgers', Ciara for Russell Wilson's, and even Madonna for Alex Rodriguez's. Are these women secretly evil witches? Or it this misogyny disguised as the benign superstition of the sports fan? (Oh, there's one small exception to this gender rule: That time Drake got blamed for ruining Serena Williams' U.S. Open semifinal match.)If there were reports about these athletes partying with their famous other halves instead of practicing, maybe that would be a thing. In the meantime, let's hold each person responsible for his or her own performance.