Khloé Kardashian Gives Birth To Her Daughter With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is the Kardashian of the moment, leading headlines after suspicious photos and videos surfaced of her boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, with other women. Now, just two days later, sources confirm to PEOPLE and TMZ that the 33-year-old just gave birth in Cleveland at 4 a.m. this morning to a baby girl. This is Khloé's first child, and Thompson's second.