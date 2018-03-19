How Khloé Kardashian Is Following In Her Sister's Footsteps With Baby Names

Khloé Kardashian may be mere weeks away from welcoming her daughter into the world, but she's still holding some of the mystery surrounding her pregnancy over her fans' heads. Hey, if you can't enjoy other activities while you're pregnant (read: sex), you might as well find some other ways to have fun, right?
The expectant mother-to-be dispelled some rumors on Saturday that she'd be naming her daughter "Rose" after sleuthy fans pointed out she'd been posting a lot of pictures of the garden varietal to her Instagram account. However, in doing so, she sparked an entirely new frenzy of fan speculation.
"Rose is so cute but no that's not on my list," she responded to a series of tweets from a fan account.
In another tweet, she seemed to confirm that she'd be following in her sisters' footsteps and ditching the signature "K" names in favor of a different consonant.
"I think I'm going with a T," she wrote.
While there are many cute "T" names (Tippy, Tatiana, Tulip, and Tuesday, to name a few), we think there's a significant chance that Kardashian will name her daughter Trista. Now, hear us out. She's already confirmed she's steering away from "K" names, and we already know she won't be using the names North, Chicago, Stormi, Penelope, or Dream, since they're the names of her nieces.
Additionally, she told Ellen DeGeneres back in January that, if she were to have a boy, she'd name him Tristan Jr. after his father, Tristan Thompson. That sweet tribute doesn't have to disappear just because they're now having a girl. Trista is just as cute, and as Serena Williams and husband, Alexis Ohanian, proved with their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian (a.k.a., Junior), girls can be Juniors, too.
For now, we'll just have to keep guessing and pray that Kardashian has a balloon-filled reveal party in the works.
