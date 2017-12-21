We're so, so thrilled for Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy, mainly because it's easy to see how excited she is. Yesterday she confirmed that she's expecting a little bundle of joy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a basketball player with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The announcement was simple: a black-and-white Instagram post of the couple holding her stomach.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!" wrote Kardashian.
Thompson later commented on Kardashian's photo, waxing on about his love for his girlfriend and baby. Buried in the hundreds of thousands of comments from fans, Thompson wrote the loveliest message. "My love, Thank you for allowing me to be apart [sic] of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments of my life," he begins.
"I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together," he continues, followed by three prayer hand emojis. "I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen." Thompson then shouts out fellow NBA player Brandon Jennings for introducing them on a blind date at the aforementioned Bel Air hotel.
Their happiness is clearly contagious, based on the amount of likes they've both gotten on Instagram. We remain on the edge of our seat, waiting to see how the rest of the Kardashians congratulate the overjoyed couple.
