Khloé Kardashian Hosted The Pinkest Baby Shower Ever & Yes, It Was Sponsored

Those Kardashians sure know how to time their media blitzes. A week after revealing her baby's gender on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian had the pinkest baby shower in the history of baby showers to celebrate the impending arrival of her daughter with Tristan Thompson. With balloons, flowers, and even the dress code in matching shades of pink, the festivities echoed the cherry blossom-themed baby shower older sister Kim held to celebrate her daughter Chicago back in November.
"Had the most unbelievable baby shower - we felt so much love!" Kardashian wrote on Instagram about the OTT party, which Amazon Baby Registry sponsored. In her long, painful journey toward motherhood, Khloé probably deserves a party this extra. She might as well make some cash while she's at it!
Party planner Mindy Weiss organized the event in the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, which was moved indoors from the courtyard due to rain, according to E! Online. We hope they decided on that location change before anyone had to set up the enormous elephant and giraffe topiaries, rose-filled walls, and other elaborate floral decorations. If only some of the many Instagram Stories about this occasion had documented those poor suckers.
But the most eye-catching flowers were of the crystal variety, which were embroidered on Kardashian's figure-hugging blush mini-dress. It's going to be something to watch if her baby girl grows up to reject all gender norms.
"I can't wait to meet you, baby," Kylie Jenner captioned a close-up snap of her sister's belly.
All Kardashian and Jenner sisters were on hand to celebrate, along with mom Kris Jenner and grandma Mary Jo Campbell. Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, was also in attendance and gave a speech in honor of her son's girlfriend. Thompson himself also showed up about an hour into the party.
Kardashian took some time to shift the focus from her baby to her close friends Jen Atkins and Malika and Khadijah Haqq, whose birthdays were Saturday. She presented them with festive unicorn cakes. Guests also reportedly went home with Amazon Echos, thanks to the party's corporate sponsorship.
