Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower Has Everyone Guessing About Baby #3's Gender

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
When you're Kim Kardashian or one of her lucky offspring, it can be spring any time of the year you want it to be. Why not have a cherry blossom-themed party in the middle of November? Kim turned her home into an explosion of pink flowers to celebrate the impending addition of baby No. 3 to the Kardashian-West family, who will arrive via surrogate at a yet undisclosed date.
"It's just a 'Tea for Three' with cherry blossom forest," Kim explained while giving a tour of the decorated space on her Snapchat and Instagram stories. Does all the pink mean she's having a girl? The traditionalist may say yes, but Kim has kept mum on the baby's gender.
Not everyone goes all out like this for the third kid — but this isn't just any third kid. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were all there, plus mama Kris, daughter North West and some other usual suspects including Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin. Kim took advantage of the event to promote a product while she was at it. She had her new fragrances, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud, on display during the party.
