Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower Has Everyone Guessing About Baby #3's Gender

When you're Kim Kardashian or one of her lucky offspring, it can be spring any time of the year you want it to be. Why not have a cherry blossom-themed party in the middle of November? Kim turned her home into an explosion of pink flowers to celebrate the impending addition of baby No. 3 to the Kardashian-West family, who will arrive via surrogate at a yet undisclosed date.
"It's just a 'Tea for Three' with cherry blossom forest," Kim explained while giving a tour of the decorated space on her Snapchat and Instagram stories. Does all the pink mean she's having a girl? The traditionalist may say yes, but Kim has kept mum on the baby's gender.
Not everyone goes all out like this for the third kid — but this isn't just any third kid. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were all there, plus mama Kris, daughter North West and some other usual suspects including Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin. Kim took advantage of the event to promote a product while she was at it. She had her new fragrances, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud, on display during the party.
