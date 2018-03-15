Expectant Mothers Can Now Get In Khloé Kardashian’s Jeans

Khloé Kardashian’s Good American clothing line launched just under two years ago and sold $1 million on its first day. Talk about selling power. Controversies aside, we can’t ignore that Good American is changing the way the fashion industry operates: Thanks to Kardashian and her co-founder, Emma Grede, Nordstrom merchandised the label’s 00-to-24 range together instead of separating the straight sizes from the plus. Now Good American is looking to disrupt the way pregnant women shop for denim.
On Thursday, Good American introduced its first maternity denim line, Good Mama, for mothers-to-be and new moms. According to a press release, it's “designed to offer sexy, great-fitting denim without sacrificing style or comfort, leaving women to focus on what matters most — being a good mama!” according to a press release. The range offers two styles in sizes 00 through 24: the Honeymoon ($149), for the growing months at the beginning of a pregnancy, available in mid- or low rise; and the Home Stretch ($179), best to wear toward the end of pregnancy because of its ultra-soft belly cocoon.
“The maternity market, it’s just not as cute and fun as you want it to be, especially when you are a fashion girl,” Kardashian said in a video announcing the brand’s latest drop, which just so happens to be timed with the pregnancy of her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Click ahead to shop.
