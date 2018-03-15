Expectant Mothers Can Now Get In Khloé Kardashian’s Jeans

On Thursday, Good American introduced its first maternity denim line, Good Mama, for mothers-to-be and new moms. According to a press release, it's “designed to offer sexy, great-fitting denim without sacrificing style or comfort, leaving women to focus on what matters most — being a good mama!” according to a press release. The range offers two styles in sizes 00 through 24: the Honeymoon ($149), for the growing months at the beginning of a pregnancy, available in mid- or low rise; and the Home Stretch ($179), best to wear toward the end of pregnancy because of its ultra-soft belly cocoon.