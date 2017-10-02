Nordstrom Is Launching A New Size-Inclusive Way To Shop

On Tuesday, Nordstrom’s store in the Westfield Century mall in Los Angeles will introduce a new initiative inspired by the success of Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s company Good American, which offers pieces in sizes 00 to 24. The duo insisted Nordstrom merchandise their products together, rather than separating straight sizes from plus sizes — a move that made executives reconsider how they organize store floors.
According to WWD, for the last year Nordstrom has been working with a select number of brands to extend their sizing in denim, ready-to-wear, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, and swimwear, creating pieces that will be sold in 15 select stores. Nordstrom will stock 40 brands with this new extended sizing for the holidays, and will increase to 60 brands by spring 2018.
Advertisement
The participating denim brands, including Topshop, rag & bone, Madewell, and Good American will offer size ranges 23 to 34 (previously, sizes ran from 24 to 31). But it doesn’t stop there. The labels that currently range from 2 to 12 were asked to extend their offering to 0 to 18. Nordstrom will also extend its petite sizing to include 0, 00, and XXS.
This move, however, will not take away from Nordstrom’s existing plus-size department Encore (though in the new Century City location, there will not be a traditional “plus-size department”). Instead, the retailer will work to integrate the products throughout the store, complete with a new mannequin collection ranging in sizes 8, 12, and 16.
“We are working as fast as we can," Tricia Smith, Nordstrom Inc.’s executive vice president and general merchandise manager of designer, women’s and kids apparel, told WWD. “By spring, it will be a very significant experience in our stores as well as on our website. It’s something we are really passionate about.”
Advertisement