Will the copycat catsuit drama ever end?
On Tuesday, TMZ published a seven-page legal document sent to Destiney Bleu’s lawyer, Stephen McCarthur, claiming the designer has “outrageously defamed Good American and Ms. Kardashian” and “brazenly appropriated Ms. Kardashians’ valuable rights of publicity.” It also includes information that directly refutes Bleu’s claim that Kardashian's then-stylist Monica Rose contacted Bleu in order to borrow black and nude bodysuits and bras, items she says were later knocked off by Good American. New email correspondence, provided by Kardashian's litigation, shows that the bodysuit Rose requested is actually a completely different style than the one she says was copied.
In case you're wondering. ☕️✨ #NoFrauds pic.twitter.com/r1XPD2nJEr— dbleudazzled ® (@dbleudazzled) June 2, 2017
The bodysuit Bleu claims Kardashian copied (top left, bottom left, bottom right).
The catsuit Rose reportedly borrowed from Bleu for Kardashian.
“In your June 8, 2017 letter that you sent to the media, you made false representations by posting pictures of clothing that you falsely claimed was obtained by Ms. Kardashian and compared it to clothing offered for sale by Good American,” Kardashian’s lawyer, Marty Singer (who’s had his hands full this week, also representing Bachelor in Paradise star Corinne Olympios), wrote. “Although the stylist Monica Rose requested catsuits from your client for Ms. Kardashian in December 2016, the catsuits that were provided to Ms. Rose for Ms. Kardashian are completely different from the catsuit depicted in your client’s June 2, 2017 Tweet which she falsely claims was copied by Good American. The catsuits bear no resemblance whatsoever to the Good American bodysuits. The catsuits are full-bodied, long-sleeved and lined with crystals distributed evenly over the garments.”
Alongside images of each bodysuit and catsuit, Singer reiterated the fact that these embellished pieces can be traced back to the early 20th century, and that they’ve also become a signature part of Kardashian’s wardrobe.
“While the bodysuit revolution began with American Apparel,” he added, “it did not end with the brand and you can now find bodysuits being sold everywhere by both high and low end retailers alike. It is absurd for your client to claim that my clients copied this fashion style from her when she herself is either directly copying or drawing inspiration from a popular design that has been around for decades.”
We've reached out to Destiny Bleu for comment and will update this piece when we hear back.
