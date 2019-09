“In your June 8, 2017 letter that you sent to the media, you made false representations by posting pictures of clothing that you falsely claimed was obtained by Ms. Kardashian and compared it to clothing offered for sale by Good American,” Kardashian’s lawyer, Marty Singer (who’s had his hands full this week, also representing Bachelor in Paradise star Corinne Olympios ), wrote. “Although the stylist Monica Rose requested catsuits from your client for Ms. Kardashian in December 2016, the catsuits that were provided to Ms. Rose for Ms. Kardashian are completely different from the catsuit depicted in your client’s June 2, 2017 Tweet which she falsely claims was copied by Good American. The catsuits bear no resemblance whatsoever to the Good American bodysuits. The catsuits are full-bodied, long-sleeved and lined with crystals distributed evenly over the garments.”