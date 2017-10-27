Khloé Kardashian Counts J.Lo As Her Body Positive Role Model

Kardashian, specifically, knows how validating it can be to see ones size not separated from the rest, or to see ones body type better represented in the world. “Look at this room, we're all so different: our sizing, our shapes, our height,” Kardashian continued. "That's the beauty of what women are. When I was younger, the look was heroin chic, we all loved Kate Moss. I think Kate Moss is fabulous, but that's never something I could've been.”