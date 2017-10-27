Khloé Kardashian Counts J.Lo As Her Body Positive Role Model

Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede have a good thing going with their label, Good American. Controversies aside, the brand has made major headway in how department stores view plus-size fashion; Nordstrom has gone on-the-record explaining how Good American changed its retail strategy, inspiring the department store to create a size-inclusive way for customers to shop. And with that, Kardashian and Grede knew they were onto something; in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, they said: “Normally, we wouldn't want competition, but in this aspect, we're okay with it — bring on the inclusivity.”
Kardashian, specifically, knows how validating it can be to see ones size not separated from the rest, or to see ones body type better represented in the world. “Look at this room, we're all so different: our sizing, our shapes, our height,” Kardashian continued. "That's the beauty of what women are. When I was younger, the look was heroin chic, we all loved Kate Moss. I think Kate Moss is fabulous, but that's never something I could've been.”
Advertisement
The reality star went on to say: “When I was younger I was rounder and chubbier. I thought, ‘Who can I look up to?’ I loved Victoria's Secret models, not that I wanted to be one, but they had bigger breasts, and a little curve. Then [Jennifer Lopez] came around and... she’s the oracle. I totally looked up to her.”
“Everyone always ask me, ‘how do you have so much confidence?’ And I'm like, ‘I don't know!’ I was allowed to wear the bodycon dresses, the Herve Leger dresses my sisters wore,” Kardashian said. “I didn't feel like I was too big to wear that, I was like, ‘I look cute, I look good.’ Granted, I should've bought a size bigger, but I looked cute.”
The takeaway here? “I look cute, I look good” is the motto to go by. And if that doesn't work, look to J.Lo for inspiration. Always look to J.Lo for inspiration.
Related Video:
Advertisement