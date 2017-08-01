Update: VFiles responded to Refinery29's request for comment regarding the partnership with the following: “We are huge fans of all she has achieved so far and think our community will really relate and be excited to learn from her — in particular, we are inspired and share her and Emma's vision and commitment to fashion being accessible to all body types. We think Khloé and Emma have an incredible vision for their brand and a commitment to a vision that may not be considered the "status quo" of the fashion moment. We think [Kardashian] will be able to show the importance of communicating that strength in vision and then being able to execute on it.” When asked if VFiles had any thoughts on Kardashian’s past controversies with young designers, the company simply responded “no.”