12 Bra Tops To Wear À La Kim Kardashian

Though reaching for a muted sports bra, bralette, or soft-cupped bra may not be the first move you consider making while getting dressed, we have to admit: In this heat wave, the idea of wearing as little fabric as possible is quite appealing. That's why, we've rounded up bras to wear as tops, tops that look like bras, and actual bra tops that are straight out of her playbook. Oh, and if you go for the white option, follow Kardashian West's lead and steer clear of any messy makeup