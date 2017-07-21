12 Bra Tops To Wear À La Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West is doubling-down on bras as going out tops. On Thursday, she partied with Olivier Rousteing to celebrate the opening of Balmain's Los Angeles store (and its new collaboration with Beats by Dre) wearing the Internet called a "crop top" — but what is actually just a sports bra — with a heavily-embellished, extra-high-slit skirt (by Balmain, of course).
But, this styling move kiiiind of looks familiar. Remember when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed in an oversized blazer and and shimmery Lisa Marie Fernandez leggings, forgoing a top for in a sheer Gucci bra? Or the nude Yeezy signature she wore in May? The look even goes all the way back to Paris Fashion Week last September, when she paired a light blue bustier with an extra-large denim jacket and her beloved Saint choker. Bottom line: Kim really doesn't like wearing shirts.
Though reaching for a muted sports bra, bralette, or soft-cupped bra may not be the first move you consider making while getting dressed, we have to admit: In this heat wave, the idea of wearing as little fabric as possible is quite appealing. That's why, we've rounded up bras to wear as tops, tops that look like bras, and actual bra tops that are straight out of her playbook. Oh, and if you go for the white option, follow Kardashian West's lead and steer clear of any messy makeup.