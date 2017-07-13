Has Kim Kardashian Found The Perfect Replacement For American Apparel?

Update: As much as we loved speculating, it turns out Kim Kardashian-West's leggings are by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Though the bottoms are from a previous season and aren't currently for sale, you can still achieve the reality star's look with some alternative options here.
This story was originally published on July 11, 2017.
Good news for those of us mourning the loss of American Apparel. If you're still reeling from the death of the Spandex empire, it turns out Kim Kardashian-West may have just found the perfect replacement.
On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed in New York City with Simon Huck, Jonathan Cheban, and Stephanie Shepard wearing a sheer black Gucci bra underneath an oversized blazer, a pair of (what appear to be) Yeezy Season 4 PVC stiletto mules, and a nylon Prada handbag (TBT!). On the bottom, she wore skin-tight navy velvet leggings, cropped at mid-ankle. But, the drama between her brother, Rob Kardashian, and Blac Chyna isn’t the only thing the reality star is being mum about — we have no idea where these tights are from, either. Could the 36-year-old be shopping at Dov Charney’s newest offering, Los Angeles Apparel? And if not, we want answers.
A quick scan on the Internet leads us to a few options: Wolford makes a pair of velvet leggings, but they aren’t cropped or shimmery; Hot Topic offers a blue, shimmery option that also comes close — but again, no cigar. Until Kardashian inevitably posts their designer on her app, we'll be making do with the options ahead. That, and trying to figure out what brand is secretly feeding our American Apparel needs.