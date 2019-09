Has Kim Kardashian Found The Perfect Replacement For American Apparel?

On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed in New York City with Simon Huck, Jonathan Cheban, and Stephanie Shepard wearing a sheer black Gucci bra underneath an oversized blazer, a pair of (what appear to be) Yeezy Season 4 PVC stiletto mules, and a nylon Prada handbag (TBT!). On the bottom, she wore skin-tight navy velvet leggings, cropped at mid-ankle. But, the drama between her brother, Rob Kardashian, and Blac Chyna isn’t the only thing the reality star is being mum about — we have no idea where these tights are from, either. Could the 36-year-old be shopping at Dov Charney’s newest offering , Los Angeles Apparel? And if not, we want answers.