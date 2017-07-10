Blac Chyna is headed to court today, but first, she's taking her case to daytime TV.
The reality star joined her lawyer Lisa Bloom for a sit-down interview with Good Morning America in which both women condemned the actions of her former fiancé Rob Kardashian. Kris Jenner's only son posted explicit images of Chyna on social media last week, sparking speculation that he could be charged with revenge porn, which is illegal in California.
“I was devastated, of course," Chyna said of having her private photos posted without her consent. “I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I’m like, Wow, okay. This is a person that I trusted. I felt betrayed."
Though Chyna will reportedly continue to share custody of daughter Dream with Kardashian, she is taking legal action. Bloom is expected to file a restraining order against him today, and she reiterated that the images he shared online were done so without Chyna's consent.
"Revenge porn is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse," the attorney, who recently represented Misha Barton, told GMA.
“He doesn’t respect me,” Chyna added. “So, if you can’t respect me you have to respect the law.”
She also denied Kardashian's accusations that she was using him and his family for fame and revenge against her ex, Tyga, who was dating Kylie Jenner when their relationship began.
“That’s not even my character," Chyna said. "I see all these things on the internet and I don’t even address it. I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.”
She added that she hopes to inspire other women who have undergone similar instances of revenge porn.
"You know, you're not the only one that's probably going through something," she said. "So I feel as though if one person speaks up, maybe it, hopefully, it will be a domino effect."
More of the interview will air during Nightline tonight.
