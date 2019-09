When it comes to divorce, celebrities don't have the luxury of wallowing. They can't shut out the world for a few days or sleep in until 1pm. They immediately have to come up with a game plan. That's where lawyers like Jason Brodie and Josh Friedman of Brodie & Friedman, Laura Wasser of Wasser, Cooperman, & Mandles (and author of It Doesn't Have To Be That Way who was described as "America's most feared divorce lawyer" by The Mirror in 2004 ) and Raoul Felder of Raoul Felder & Partners come in. Among the four of them, they've represented names like Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Ryan Reynolds, Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Richard Harris, and Carol Channing. Big names, big divorces, all handled expertly thanks to the tried and true methods celebrity divorce lawyers use to get shit done while also keeping it quiet — because that's the biggest thing to consider when filing for divorce as a celebrity. That, and, well, everything else.