This Is Basically Your Last Chance To Shop American Apparel, Ever

American Apparel blasted inboxes everywhere this week with the somber news that these are your last few days to snag the brands' wares. They've cut prices on everything by 50% (you have to enter the code TAKE50 at checkout for the discount) for both men's and women's stock. This includes greatest-hits items, like its bodysuits and wedgie-inducing high-waisted shorts, but also the retailer's most recently-released collection for spring. Before you get too excited, the sale is pretty picked-over. Most sizes are sold out, and the majority of its "Timeless Basics" are only available in a few remaining stores.