A Rob X Kylie Lip Kit Collab Is Happening — & It's Weird

After the problematic train wreck that was Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's public falling out, it looks like the Kardashian-Jenner family is ready for some serious damage control. While Robert is still off Instagram (thankfully) and rumors are flying about how Mom-ager Kris Jenner is handling her son's affairs, it looks like a plan to save face is going into full effect. And no, it's not another reality show. Instead, it's a collaboration with Rob's youngest sister, Kylie.
Coming off the tails of two hot launches (her KKW collection and Vacation Edition palette), it looks like the youngest Jenner is already onto her next big project. Unfortunately, Robert Kardashian is not being put in charge of creating a new lip kit shade, although we'd love to see what that might look like. Instead, the two are creatively collaborating on Lip Kit merch. In true Kylie form, she revealed the Rob x Kylie collab on her Snapchat this afternoon. Behold: an Arthur George sock collection with Kylie's face on it. No, we are not kidding.
Advertisement
Truth be told, the illustrations look a little like Kimojis, but the fact of the matter is the socks exist. Inside each Kylie box emblazoned with her famous cosmetics logo are three Arthur George socks knitted with a middle finger pattern, Kylie's portrait, and last but not least, a pair of socks that say "Lip Kit" across the soles.
No word yet on how much the set will cost, but how could one possibly put a price on something so Kardashian it hurts. We're still hoping that underneath the socks hides a secret, bonus lip kit. And maybe some legal advice.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement