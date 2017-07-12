Did Kim Kardashian Just Call Out Blac Chyna For Breaking Her NDA Agreement?

Last week, Rob Kardashian shook the internet when he posted graphic images of Blac Chyna, prompting her lawyer, Lisa Bloom — and much of the internet — to call it “revenge porn.” The reason for the fury towards Rob was clear: it was her body, and it’s not anybody else’s place to decide where and when it goes on the internet, or anywhere. Earlier this week, Blac Chyna received a temporary restraining order against Rob. She divulged some scary information — including that he allegedly claimed he would commit suicide if she did not oblige with what he asked of her. Documents obtained by People revealed he allegedly resorted to physical violence, too.
In a sort of head-scratching situation, Rob’s more-famous sisters did not speak out publicly against his actions. But now, ABC News might have figured out why: when ABC News reached out to the Kardashian family for a comment following an interview with Blac Chyna in which she said she was “devastated,” the network received a Non Disclosure Agreement from Kim’s representatives dated June 10, 2016 (People also has a copy.) Blac Chyna signed that agreement under her legal name (Angela White) when she agreed to appear on her show, Rob & Chyna, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The NDA, unsurprisingly, barred her from divulging information about the family. According to People, it explicitly says that she “shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion, or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees.”
If all this is true, it’s not just evidence that the Kardashians are an operation run as tightly as a massive tech company; it means that the family might have positioned Blac Chyna to be in a situation where she can’t say anything at all.
But the Kardashian PR machine is moving swiftly: A cursory glance around the internet will show you just how the narrative about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian has been swiftly moving in a direction favoring Rob and his family: an Us Weekly story claims he felt “embarrassed” by his actions, but he was also “duped” by Blac Chyna.
“Rob is really trying to get back on track and focus on being a dad again,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s embarrassed that he has caused this.”
His lawyer, Robert Shapiro, told TMZ that sharing the explicit photos was a “spontaneous action that he regrets” and that his “only concern is for the well-being of baby Dream.” The former couple is working to figure out a co-parenting setup as of now.
Meanwhile, though Kim Kardashian has been busy convincing the internet that she’s consuming sugar and not cocaine, a source told People that she and her family are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.
But, still, that raises so many questions: Can we buy the narrative that they’re disappointed if they haven’t said anything condemning their brother’s actions? And, do we really need to be shifting the blame onto a woman who had photos of her naked body appear on the internet without her consent? And if Blac Chyna is reportedly told she violated an NDA by filing a restraining order against someone who was allegedly violent to her, what sort of story does that tell women who wish — but are scared to — speak out against their abusers?
