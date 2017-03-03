"Made Gold's Marta Goldschmied designed this style over two years ago when there was nothing like it on the market, and she was told by her then-investors and production partners that the style was 'too slutty. They refused to let her produce it. She split from those investors and production partners a short time later, walking away with virtually nothing except the rights to her designs, and hustled to push her designs, like the Betty lace up jean, to production. Over the past year, we’ve landed the lace up jean on almost every It-girl, including Kylie Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin, and the Betty lace up jean single handedly saved Made Gold from completely shutting down.