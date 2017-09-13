Wednesday morning, Serena Williams shared the first photo of her weeks-old baby on Instagram, as TMZ reports. Almost two weeks ago, Beyoncé (yes, Beyoncé) confirmed that that the tennis star had given birth. Williams had yet to address her new baby until today. In addition, she shared a tell-all video of the baby's journey — and it's an emotional rollercoaster.
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr," Williams wrote alongside the photo of herself and her daughter. "You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories."
The video, posted to Williams' website, is called "Hello World." It documents Williams' pregnancy journey from the start — literally the moment when the doctor said, "Okay, so you're pregnant" — to the moment the tennis star left the hospital with her baby, covering all the moments in between, like attending baby class and glamming up for the Met Ball.
Advertisement
Williams was relatively covert with her pregnancy; when she revealed her growing baby bump on Snapchat, Williams claimed she meant to send the Snap to a friend. This video adds to that narrative. In one part, Williams holds her Grand Slam trophy and smiles — the caption reads "No one knows I'm 8 weeks pregnant."
The baby, as per the video, was born September 1, and weighed six pounds, fourteen ounces. (The video cheekily adds that the child already has one Grand Slam under her belt. Pretty big deal for a brand new human.) The baby is named after her father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, so she's officially a "junior." Williams shares in the video that she experienced complications with the pregnancy, although she doesn't specify what happened.
"We're leaving the hospital after six — six [or] seven days," Williams says in the video, holding baby Alexis.
"We did it, baby," Ohanian, off-camera, adds.
"It's been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got! We got a baby girl," Williams says.
Watch the full video, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement