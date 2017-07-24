Diapers. Food. Baby clothes. Swaddling. CPR.
There are a ton of things new parents learn about that they might not have been familiar with before — and all of these new terms and techniques can be overwhelming. But Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are by each other's sides throughout her pregnancy, and it looks like they're supporting each other every step of the way.
Williams shared photos and videos from an "infant CPR" class she and her fiancé took on Snapchat over the weekend. Serena nailed many of the techniques, like swaddling, but Ohanian had a bit more trouble.
In the Snapchat videos, Williams mocks her fiancé for failing to swaddle a baby doll correctly — but you can tell it's all in good fun. Their back-and-forth is very sweet, and they definitely have great chemistry. (And Ohanian will surely get better at all the baby stuff as they get closer to Williams' due date — it's not easy!)
"Good swaddling, Serena," Williams says to herself in the video, panning over a baby doll she's expertly shrouded in a striped blanket. Then she playfully asks "what happened" to the doll Ohanian's attempted to swaddle — her fiancé missed one of the baby's legs when wrapping the doll up. It looks like he has more to learn before their baby arrives, but Williams should have no problem showing him the way.
