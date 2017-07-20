Serena Williams Asked For Pregnancy Advice & Twitter Delivered

Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
While sure it may seem celebrities have everything they need — personal trainers, assistants, chefs, manicurists and the like — sometimes you need a friend willing to offer up some sage advice. If you’re Serena Williams, those friends are fans on Twitter.
Monday evening, the mother-to-be tweeted out possibly the most basic, but essential pregnancy question of all time to her nearly 9 million followers: She needs help sleeping.
“Any tips on how to turn over at night? I'm having trouble from going from my left ....to my right.... to my left side,” she said marking the tweet with a sad emoji face.
Girl, we feel you.
However, it’s not just the question that was adorable as much as it was the onslaught of responses that came to her rescue.
“Hi Serena! My wife slept with a really large pillow between her legs that went up to her chest and it was a lot more comfortable for her!” said user, @dbacheech.
“Lay on your left side and put a pillow between your legs. I only lay on my left side it's best for the baby. I believe it's blood flow,” replied user, @hazelclarktv.
“Just throw a backhand and your body will follow. Strange to give a woman advice on how to move when she moves better than any other human,” tweeted user, @biespitz.
Being inexperienced with this whole being pregnant thing, but clearly appreciative of his fiancé's social ingenuity and one user's suggestion, Williams’ fiancée, Alexis Ohanian, simply chimed in, “This.”
In June Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, took to his own social media platform for advice on fatherhood. It's clear that these two have the whole social media thing down pat.
