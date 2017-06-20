Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian just celebrated their first Father's Day as expectant parents, and the tennis champ and her Reddit co-founder love could not be more excited for the journey ahead. Now, Ohanian is sharing his best pre-parenting tips with the world — which he just so happened to find out on his own website.
It should come as no surprise that Ohanian took to the message board hub to pick up dad tips and tricks, considering Williams announced her engagement to Ohanian on Reddit. (However, she announced her pregnancy on Snapchat — but that was a total accident.) Speaking to TODAY Parents, Ohanian revealed the best advice he picked up on the site — and it involves dad smells.
"My favorite [tip] is to sleep with a blanket for like a month before the due date so you get your dad scent all over it, and then wrap the baby in it once it shows up, so they're not just immediately bonding with mom, but also getting a bit of dad," Ohanian told the outlet.
Ohanian also revealed that he's using a similar strategy to make sure his dog Chip also gets comfortable with his new, less-fuzzy brother or sister. (Well, sister, if you believe that Aunt Venus' comments about the baby's sex to Eurosport should be taken literally, which Williams recently revealed we should not.) Ohanian told TODAY Parents:
"Same goes for pets, except the opposite," Ohanian said. "Introduce them to the child using a blanket that's been wrapped around the baby."
Personally, I can't wait until we're seeing Chip's Instagram peppered with photos of him with the new baby — and it sounds like Ohanian can't wait for that day, either. When the celebrity couple's son or daughter does arrive, let's hope that Ohanian's dad blanket is covered in good ole' dad smells.
