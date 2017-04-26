Serena Williams Announced Her Pregnancy By Mistake

She rarely puts a foot wrong on the tennis court, but even Serena Williams can be a bit of a butterfingers when it comes to technology.
The tennis champ admitted in an interview with Gayle King yesterday that she posted the Snapchat announcing that she was 20 weeks pregnant by mistake, People reports. Whoops.
According to the expectant mother, who was confirmed as the world's women's #1 tennis player last week, the photo of her in her yellow La Blanca Swim swimsuit wasn't meant to go public.
“Well, actually it was an accident," she explained to King during the TED conference in Vancouver. "I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going.
“I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it," she continued. "On social media, you press the wrong button and… 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to tell people].
"Every week I just take a picture and save it and I’ve been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it’s okay,”
Williams, who is engaged to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, deleted the post once news broke. The pregnancy was later confirmed by her spokesperson, who noted that the baby is due this fall.
Much has been made of Williams' victory at the Australian Open in January early on in her pregnancy. The 35-year-old told King how she prepared to win.
"It wasn't very easy," she shared, according to Reuters. "You hear all these stories about people when they're pregnant — they get sick, they get really tired, really stressed out. I had to really take all that energy and put it in a paper bag, so to say, and throw it away.
"Pregnant or not, no one knew and I was supposed to win that tournament," she added. "Every time I play, I'm expected to win. If I don't win, it's actually much bigger news."
She's got a point. Right now, the last thing this mama-to-be needs is more grief or naysaying about what she can and cannot do. She's proven herself.
