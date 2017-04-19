Serena Williams vastly improved everyone's Wednesday by announcing that she's expecting her first child on Snapchat. And while the greatest athlete of all time dropped the news in the most nonchalant of ways (screenshot that instantly-iconic picture now before it disappears, friends!), she didn't miss the opportunity to serve a serious fashion moment.
The tennis champion is currently on a pretty envy-inducing beach vacation with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. So, naturally, when it came time to share a photo of her growing bump, Williams was dressed appropriately for the setting — clad in an on-trend one-piece swimsuit. As soon as we got over the initial excitement of the fact that we're getting a little Williams later this year (!), many asked the obvious follow-up question: Okay, Serena, where can we get that bathing suit?
Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017
Because the brand-tagging etiquette of Instagram hasn't totally spilled over to Snapchat yet, tracking down the exact maker of Williams' look required some sleuthing. It was only a matter of time, though, until the real source of the athlete's vacation style stepped up (because, seriously — this is a pretty epic celebrity spotting). And sure enough, a representative for La Blanca Swim confirmed to Refinery29 that Williams and her bump are wearing its anniversary two-button one-piece on Snapchat.
The special-edition suit is currently shoppable on La Blanca's website, and retails for $99. (We've got to love a celebrity that likes a good fashion deal as much as the rest of us.) While it's available in six different colors, though, Williams' yellow style isn't on there. Alas, the two-button one-piece was made especially for the athlete in that hue. So, while we might not be able to copy Williams' beach wear exactly — we can get pretty darn close.
BRB, buying a few of these.
