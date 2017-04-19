Congrats to the glowing mama-to-be @serenawilliams on her pregnancy! Looking fab in our custom #AnniversarySuit ? ? #linkinbio to get your hands on the hottest suit for Summer #lablanca #lablancaswim #serenawilliams

A post shared by La Blanca Swimwear (@lablancaswim) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT